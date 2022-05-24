Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 2.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 831,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,846. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

