Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

