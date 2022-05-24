Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $118,456,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,776,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,685,566. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

