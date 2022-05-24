Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $130,051.20 and $32,632.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $27.82 or 0.00095167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001363 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

