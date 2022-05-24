Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,512,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average is $143.67. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

