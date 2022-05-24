WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $14.00. The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 7587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

