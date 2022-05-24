Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 10th

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.22.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.