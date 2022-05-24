VITE Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.90 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 506,992,114 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

