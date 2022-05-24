Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.25. Vertex shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 221 shares.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Vertex alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.