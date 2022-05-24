VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0020 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $71,743.83 and $4.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,215.05 or 1.00023027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,089,718 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

