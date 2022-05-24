Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $73,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,938,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.75. 2,663,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,671. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

