VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.80. 282,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $215.23 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.