UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $510.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,689.47 or 0.29449595 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00503678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,231.95 or 1.43128919 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.