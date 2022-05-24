Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 403,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after acquiring an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

