Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $908,186.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

