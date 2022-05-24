Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.12). Twilio reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $8,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 316.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $3,677,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

