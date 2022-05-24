Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,549 shares during the period. Tricida accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.49% of Tricida worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in Tricida by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter worth $1,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tricida by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Tricida by 70.8% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 112.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 17,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

