Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,471.48 or 0.32250827 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00504151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.07 or 1.45354821 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.