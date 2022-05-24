TransUnion (TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 10th

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
TransUnion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
