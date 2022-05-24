TransUnion (TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 10th

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

TransUnion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

