Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $395.66. The company had a trading volume of 290,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.46 and its 200 day moving average is $447.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

