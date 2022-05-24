Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.92. 135,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.30 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

