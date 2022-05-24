Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.63. 18,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.