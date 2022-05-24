Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $340.98. 14,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.48.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.00.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.