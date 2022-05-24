Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,402,305. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.