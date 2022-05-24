Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,997,955. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

