Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $967,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $55.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,051.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,028. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,195.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

