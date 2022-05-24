Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $724,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,250. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

