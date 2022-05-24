Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,116 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

RIO stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. 207,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.