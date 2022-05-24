Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,551 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,551 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.05. The company had a trading volume of 140,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,808. The company has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

