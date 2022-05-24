Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,925. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

