Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,702 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,280,000 after buying an additional 1,441,565 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $201,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 568.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,572,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $221,267,000 after buying an additional 1,337,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,618 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 359,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

