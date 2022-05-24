Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,662 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Microchip Technology comprises 1.0% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. 278,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

