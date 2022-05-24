Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,696,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $176.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.