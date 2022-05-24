TotemFi (TOTM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $880.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $222,693.12 and $880.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $17,883.81 or 0.61940196 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033576 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.07 or 1.54682702 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

