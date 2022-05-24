Tixl [NEW] Market Capitalization Hits $24.14 Million (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (TXL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Tixl [NEW] has a total market capitalization of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the dollar. One Tixl [NEW] coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,471.48 or 0.32250827 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00504151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034112 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.07 or 1.45354821 BTC.
Tixl [NEW] Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Tixl [NEW]
