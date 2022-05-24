TheStreet Upgrades Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

