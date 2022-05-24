TheStreet Upgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to “B”

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

