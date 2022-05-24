TheStreet Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

