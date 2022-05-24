Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after acquiring an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $8.20 on Tuesday, reaching $547.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $565.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

