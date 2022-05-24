The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,151,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,373,076. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

