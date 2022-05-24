Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NYSE:TISI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 454,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,749. Team has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $109,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Team (Get Rating)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.