Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

