Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke Sells 1,100 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) Director William W. Burke sold 1,100 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $11,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.