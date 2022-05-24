Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.41

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 103257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWMAY shares. UBS Group downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

