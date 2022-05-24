S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

SANW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. 168,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the third quarter worth $81,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $927,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

