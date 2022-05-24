Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.38 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0996 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,961.95 or 0.06680515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,010,931 coins and its circulating supply is 355,210,527 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

