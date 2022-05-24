Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to report sales of $9.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $37.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $39.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.99 billion to $36.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. 7,150,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

