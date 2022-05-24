Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Fundsmith LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 4.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,939,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 43,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.28. The company had a trading volume of 771,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.99 and a 200 day moving average of $256.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.