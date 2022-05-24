Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stratasys by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

