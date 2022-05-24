Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

